Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 997.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. 5,203,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

