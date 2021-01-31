Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,622. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,051.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

