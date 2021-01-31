Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.04 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000. ResMed accounts for about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $14.36 on Friday, hitting $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,985. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

