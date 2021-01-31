Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.39. 1,859,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,269. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

