Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

