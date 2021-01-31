Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,091,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

