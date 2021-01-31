Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 5,969,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

