Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 680.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.90. 134,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,781. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

