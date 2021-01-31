Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of NVR worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $71.73 on Friday, hitting $4,446.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4,070.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

