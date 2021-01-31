Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.44. 633,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

