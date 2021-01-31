Decatur Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $11.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,316. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.