Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded down $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.37.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.