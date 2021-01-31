DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0010

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $191,159.05 and approximately $869.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

