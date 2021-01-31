Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $379,152.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and $379,152.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

