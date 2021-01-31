Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPDW remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. 24,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,731. Deep Down has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

