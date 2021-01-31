DeepBrain Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $387,881.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $387,881.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

