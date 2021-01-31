DeepOnion Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $61,166.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,415,309 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

