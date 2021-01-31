DEEX Price Tops $0.0039 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. DEEX has a market cap of $221,984.39 and $366.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007124 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007679 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000265 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.