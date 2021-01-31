DeFi Bids Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,558.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One DeFi Bids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $401,820.15 and $2,558.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00266910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066578 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 46,516,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,451,843 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

DeFi Bids Token Trading

DeFi Bids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

