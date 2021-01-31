DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00013581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

