Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00309537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003530 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.90 or 0.01601180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

