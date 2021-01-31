Delphy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,811.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Delphy has a market cap of $296,443.30 and $34,811.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

