Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,020,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,400,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,290. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

