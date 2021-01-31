Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

