Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. 7,166,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

