DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $137,218.93 and $755.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00091320 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012815 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

