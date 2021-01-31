Dentacoin (DCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,195.00

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $132,195.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Dentacoin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

