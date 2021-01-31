Dero Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $160,690.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,672.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.43 or 0.03980227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00391782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01218303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00415774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,341,439 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

