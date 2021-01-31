Desire Trading Down 17.6% This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Desire has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $13,853.82 and approximately $31,360.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,719.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.95 or 0.03929322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00386634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.01197735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00530560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00418413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00259789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022220 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.