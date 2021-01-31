Dev Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $373,690.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00014883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $373,690.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.