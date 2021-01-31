Devery Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Devery has a market capitalization of $125,130.95 and approximately $3,545.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.