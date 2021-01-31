DexKit Hits Market Cap of $912,138.93 (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, DexKit has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One DexKit token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular exchanges. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $912,138.93 and $913,479.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com

DexKit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

