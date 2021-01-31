dForce Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One dForce token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00132857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00268180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00037780 BTC.

dForce Token Profile

dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 tokens. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce

dForce can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

