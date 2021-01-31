dHedge DAO Trading 48.7% Higher This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $21.37 million and $3.36 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00009098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars.

