Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DGEAF opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Diageo has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

