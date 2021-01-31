Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $39.57 on Friday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

