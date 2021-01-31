Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

