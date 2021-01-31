Diamond (DMD) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1,538.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001129 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076974 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,567,973 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

