Diamond Platform Token Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $2,868.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.