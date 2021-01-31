Digital Insurance Token Trading 66.8% Lower This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $316,207.85 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 66.8% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00412620 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

