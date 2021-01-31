Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.68.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

DLR opened at $143.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

