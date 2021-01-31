DigitalBits 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $291,714.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $291,714.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00309569 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00028676 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003696 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01799673 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.