DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $664,252.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $664,252.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00305506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003355 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.90 or 0.01574505 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits' official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars.

