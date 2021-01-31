Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 53.3% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $108,473.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.66 or 0.03987287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01209678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00530529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00408886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022461 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,907,661 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

