DigitalNote Hits Market Cap of $6.38 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $113,466.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00425323 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,027,405,085 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,401,680 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

