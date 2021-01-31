Digitex City Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

