Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

