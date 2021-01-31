Digiwage (WAGE) Achieves Market Cap of $15,450.25

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $15,450.25 and approximately $107.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

