Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,753.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $51.51 or 0.00156559 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $98,753.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.