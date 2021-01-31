DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Hits $31.00 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $253.95 or 0.00755534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $101,421.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 122,058 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

